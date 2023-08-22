Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey has summoned the monsoon session of the Assembly on August 29, said a notification of the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday (August 22).

The state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh had on Monday (August 21) recommended the session to be convened.

The governor “hereby summons the 4th session of 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly to meet at 11 am, on Tuesday, the 29th August," the notification said.

Earlier, despite the Manipur Cabinet recommending that the governor convene an Assembly session on August 21, the House did not sit that day, as no notification was issued by the Raj Bhavan.

(With agency inputs)