LIVE | Rahul meets people at relief camp in Churachandpur
Hours ahead of relief, unidentified gunmen open fire in Jiribam district's Gularthal area
Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, visited violence-hit Manipur on Monday (July 8). He is on a day-long visit to the Northeast.
At Jiribam, Manipur, Rahul met internally displaced people from the Meitei community members staying at a relief camp.
En route to Manipur, he was in Assam, where he visited relief camps with displaced Kuki-Zo members and met flood-affected people.
3.5 hours of gunfight
A few hours before his visit, unidentified gunmen opened fire in the district's Gularthal area.
“Gunmen fired several rounds around 3.30 am towards the Meitei area of Gularthal, prompting security forces to retaliate. The exchange of fire continued till 7 am,” an official said. Security personnel have been deployed in the surrounding areas as a preventive measure.
One bulletproof vehicle of the state police also was hit by gunshots during the attack, the official said.
- 8 July 2024 9:26 AM GMT
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi meets people at a relief camp at Mandap, Tuibong in Manipur's Churachandpur
- 8 July 2024 9:21 AM GMT
Rahul leaves for Churachandpur
Rahul has left for Churachandpur by road. He is slated to visit relief camps in Churachandpur where people displaced by the ethnic violence are staying.
He is being accompanied by state Congress president Keisham Meghachandra and CLP leader O Ibobi Singh.
"Rahul Gandhi's visit aims at providing support to people and to assess the situation on the ground. His visit reflects the party's commitment to address the concerns of those affected by the recent violence," Meghachandra told reporters.
- 8 July 2024 6:45 AM GMT
Assam needs a comprehensive and compassionate vision: Rahul
Rahul Gandhi tweeted:
"The extreme devastation caused by flooding in Assam is heartbreaking - with innocent children like 8-year old Avinash being taken away from us.
My heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families across the State.
Assam Congress leaders apprised me of the situation on ground:
60+ deaths
53,000+ displaced
24,00,000 affected
"Assam needs a comprehensive and compassionate vision- proper relief, rehabilitation, and compensation in the short term, and a pan-Northeast water management authority to do everything necessary to control floods in the long term."
The extreme devastation caused by flooding in Assam is heartbreaking - with innocent children like 8-year old Avinash being taken away from us.
My heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families across the State.
Assam Congress leaders apprised me of the situation on… pic.twitter.com/Nbx356QPEF
- 8 July 2024 6:29 AM GMT
Rahul visits visit Ṭhalai relief camp
Rahul Gandhi visits Ṭhalai In (IDP Relief Camp) at Hmarkhawlien, Cachar, Assam.
- 8 July 2024 6:01 AM GMT
Assam Congress submits memorandum to Rahul
Rahul Gandhi was received at Kumbhirgram airport in Silchar by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah and other senior state and district party leaders.
Borah submitted a memorandum to Rahul, urging him to take up the issue of the devastating flood with the Centre as a special case to get adequate relief and compensation for the severe losses incurred due to the deluge.
“We will be grateful to you for carrying our voice of agony to the Centre,” he said.
Assam should get a package to tackle the grim situation, “as the state government has failed to get adequate funds from the Centre, a double failure of the double engine government”, Borah added.
The Congress leader met flood victims at a relief camp at Furethal in Cachar district. The camp is on the route that Rahul will take to the Jiribam district of Manipur.
Rahul will return to Silchar airport from Jiribam, and fly to Imphal for the next leg of his Manipur tour.