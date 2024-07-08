LIVE | Rahul meets people at relief camp in Churachandpur

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, visited violence-hit Manipur on Monday (July 8). He is on a day-long visit to the Northeast.

At Jiribam, Manipur, Rahul met internally displaced people from the Meitei community members staying at a relief camp.

En route to Manipur, he was in Assam, where he visited relief camps with displaced Kuki-Zo members and met flood-affected people.

3.5 hours of gunfight

A few hours before his visit, unidentified gunmen opened fire in the district's Gularthal area.

“Gunmen fired several rounds around 3.30 am towards the Meitei area of Gularthal, prompting security forces to retaliate. The exchange of fire continued till 7 am,” an official said. Security personnel have been deployed in the surrounding areas as a preventive measure.



One bulletproof vehicle of the state police also was hit by gunshots during the attack, the official said.

