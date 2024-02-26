Manipur deeply divided between Kukis, Meiteis: Karnataka fact-finding team

Manipur is now de facto divided into two antagonistic halves because of festering ethnic tensions, says a fact-finding group from Karnataka after touring the north-eastern state. Armed members of the Meitei and Kuki communities are deployed on both sides of a newly created “border” while the security forces do their best to keep them apart.

In every aspect of life, Meiteis and Kukis, after living together for ages, now view one another as foes, blaming the other for the anarchy and hate that has engulfed Manipur, the Karnataka team has said in its report.

Fact-finders

The fact-finding team visited Manipur from August 10 to 14 to understand the deep-rooted issues that led to the terrible violence between the two communities in May 2023, and to offer a potential resolution for the ongoing crisis. The report was released last week.

Those who went from Karnataka included civil society members, representatives of the CPI(ML) Liberation group, the All India Progressive Women's Association, and the All India Lawyers Association for Justice. An independent feminist was also a part of the team.



Tit-for-tat blockades

The team’s report says that an undeclared blockade enforced by Meitei outfits is hindering the movement of relief, medical supplies, and essential items to the hills, the traditional home of the tribal Kukis. This blockade impacts conflict-displaced Kukis in relief camps as well as Kukis living in hill villages and towns.

In retaliation, the Kukis have periodically blocked national highways, affecting supplies to Imphal Valley and restricting the mobility of Meiteis, the state’s dominant community.

Relief camps

The ethnic segregation extends to relief camps as well. The camps in the hills are mainly operated by local organisations, NGOs, and churches or supported by politicians without significant state assistance. These face challenges such as poor infrastructure, overcrowding, unsanitary conditions, limited medical access, and inadequate nutrition.

In the valley, relief camps are managed by local clubs and philanthropic groups with varying degrees of state support. While they also encounter issues like overcrowding and infrastructure deficiencies, they benefit from better proximity to medical facilities. However, concerns persist regarding nutrition deficits, especially for children, seniors and the infirm.

Messy education

The report emphasises the gravity of the situation in Manipur even months after the outbreak of violence.

It says the government has facilitated the admission of displaced Meitei students into schools and colleges in the vicinity of the relief camps, ensuring their continuing education. In contrast, the education of the Kuki students, both in the relief camps and in the hills, is in a crisis.

Clifton D'Rozario, a civil rights activist in the team, emphasised the comprehensive nature of the report, saying it presents insights into both Kuki and Meitei perspectives.

Rival complaints

Kukis allege decades of discrimination by the Meitei-dominated state, pointing to underdevelopment in the hill regions. They reject accusations of being illegal immigrants, forest encroachers, and poppy cultivators, asserting their historical claim to the hills.

On the other hand, Meiteis blame the conflict on the government's efforts to curb illegal activities like infiltration, forest encroachments, and drug-related issues. They assert their status as the original inhabitants of Manipur, claiming that the violence was orchestrated by the Kuki community.

The report highlights significant economic and ethnic disparities between the hill and valley regions, exacerbated by policies favouring the valley’s development. Land control and unlocking mineral potential in the hills play a pivotal role in the conflict, leading to complete segregation between Kukis and Meiteis.



Armed squads on both sides and an undeclared blockade further complicate the relief efforts.

Kuki demands

The Kukis seek Union Territory status with an elected legislature for Kuki-dominated hill districts. The Meiteis call for the protection of territorial integrity and action against illegal activities.

The report holds the BJP-led government accountable for the conflict, with calls for Chief Minister M Biren Singh's resignation.

Yathiraj Bylahalli, another member of the fact-finding team, reported on the violent conflict's aftermath, which has resulted in over 175 deaths, thousands of injuries and the displacement of over 60,000 people.



Bylahalli highlighted the challenges faced during the early stages of the conflict, including an Internet ban, biased media coverage, and a lack of government accountability and information.

Charges, counter-charges

Avani Chokshi, yet another team member, noted that the Kukis feel demonized by the state and the Meitei community over allegations of capturing traditional lands and the rich natural resources in the hills. The Kuki community asserts its natural claim over the hills, considering themselves the original inhabitants, with a historical role as heroes in the fight against the British.

The Kukis express frustration at feeling short-changed since India’s independence despite their rich legacy.

Pre-planned violence?

Regarding the violence in May 2023, the Kukis claim that the all-tribal rally opposing the grant of Scheduled Tribes status to Meiteis was peaceful. They believe the violence was intentionally triggered by Meitei chauvinist groups by torching the Anglo-Kuki war memorial gate at the entrance of Churachandpur.

Most Kukis allege that the attacks on them were pre-planned and orchestrated by groups like Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun, with full support of the state government.

Du Gu Saraswathi highlighted that Meiteis also suffered deaths, displacement, property destruction, and damage to religious sites. The state's perspective attributes the conflict to the High Court order suggesting ST status for Meiteis.

BJP’s role

The report says that the violence is not just about competing ethnic claims but also about the production of historical "truth". The BJP regime is accused of taking advantage of historical differences to further its political ambitions and entrench its communal agenda in Manipur's society and polity.

The report stresses the urgent need for political solutions based on justice and reconciliation to bring peace to Manipur. The committee emphasizes fixing accountability at all levels, starting with the resignation of chief minister M Biren Singh to pave the way for a lasting resolution and healing in the region.

Economic displacement

Byalahalli reported that the economic destitution caused by violence and displacement has resulted in serious impoverishment for the Kukis who have been displaced.

The report finds fault with the BJP government for the breakdown of Manipur's social fabric. To achieve a political solution, peace and normalcy must be restored, starting with holding the state government accountable. Ceasing further hostilities is crucial for the well-being of those affected, and steps should be taken for a dignified resolution to the conflict, the report says.