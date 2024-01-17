Manipur: Death toll in Moreh gunfight rises to 2; Kuki, Meitei groups trade barbs

The death toll in the gunfight between state security forces and militants at Moreh, a crucial trading town near the Myanmar border in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, rose to two after a second commando of Manipur Police was shot dead on Wednesday (January 17) evening, officials said

The deceased was identified as Takhellambam Saileshwore, a resident of Lamshang in Imphal West district. Earlier in the day, during an ambush near Ima Kondong Lairembi Devi temple, 32-year-old Wangkhem Somorjit, a Manipur Police personnel, died after being hit by bullets. He succumbed to injuries during treatment at Key Location Point (KLP) of Assam Rifles.

Four others – three from Manipur Police and one from Assam Rifles – have been severely injured in the violence. The injured were airlifted to the state capital Imphal for urgent medical attention.

The militants had also fired RPG shells at the temporary commando post damaging several vehicles parked in the vicinity.

Footage showed armed attackers forcibly pushing back a truck of security forces that was attempting to enter the town. The outbreak of violence occurred approximately 48 hours after the police apprehended two Kuki tribals in connection with the October killing of police officer Chingtham Anand Kumar.

Women take out protest rallies

Meanwhile, large number of women from Malom in Imphal West district blocked the road to the airport in protest against the killing of the policemen in Moreh.

Spokesperson L Premchand of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed in connection with the killing of Somorjit told reporters that "the body of the deceased personnel will not be accepted by the family members till the culprits are arrested and brought to justice." Wearing traditional mourning dress, women sat on the middle of road to prevent all forms of vehicular movement on the route.

In another development, a large number of Meira Paibis from Imphal's main market of Khwairamband Keithel took out a rally demanding reinforcement of state forces at Moreh. They marched towards the CM's bungalow but were stopped by police.

Kuki body holds state police responsible for violence

The Kuki tribes have accused Manipur Police of assaulting their members, an allegation denied by the latter. They have also demanded the replacement of state security personnel with central security forces in the area. In response to the arrests, hundreds of individuals from Kuki tribes took to the streets of Moreh, demanding the release of the detained individuals, one of whom is affiliated with the BJP.

Condemning the violence, the Kuki INPI, an apex body of the Kuki tribes, has accused the state police of siding with the Meiteis and targeting Kuki-Zo civilians with the help of valley-based insurgent groups.

The outfit has demanded the “immediate and complete withdrawal” of the state security forces from Moreh, the replacement of Colonel Rahul Jain, the commanding officer of 5th Assam Rifles for effective law and order situation and a written assurance from competent authorities ensuring the safety and security of the Kuki-Zo people in Moreh.

COCOMI blames Kuki militants

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an organisation representing the Meiteis, on the other hand, has held Myanmar’s Chin Kuki militant outfits and Kuki militant groups based in Myanmar responsible for the attack on Manipur police forces.

In a statement, COCOMI has blamed the central government for not giving appropriate orders to Assam Rifles stationed at Moreh to assist the state police during breakdown of law and order.

“…the people pf Manipur express deep concern over the perceived inaction of the central government against the external Kuki militants from Myanmar. The assailants brazenly attacked state security forces in broad daylight, raising questions about the efficacy of current security measures and the need for a robust response to safeguard the border,” the outfit said.

Pointing to the repercussions such episodes can bring, the organisation called for “immediate intervention by state police Assam Rifles and BSF” to prevent “further bloodshed”.

Moreh has been experiencing regular exchanges of fire between security forces and militants over the past few days. The latest firing incident took place just 48 hours after the arrest of two suspects involved in the killing of a police officer by the state's forces. Earlier this month, Singh had said there were high chances of involvement of foreign mercenaries from Myanmar in the gun and bomb attacks.