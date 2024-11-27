Manipur | Combing operations underway to nab culprits behind Jiribam killings: Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday (November 26) said mass combing operations are underway to nab the culprits involved in the recent killing of three women and three children in Jiribam district.

Singh said though there have been no arrests yet, many have been identified.

“Following the unfortunate incidents on November 7 and November 11 in Jiribam, two companies of CRPF were sent immediately, followed by an additional five companies. Massive search operations are underway. There have been no arrests but many have been identified. Until the culprits are arrested and booked, the operations will carry on," the CM told reporters in Imphal.

Three women and three children from the Meitei community went missing from a relief camp in Jiribam district following a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants, which resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents on November 11. The bodies of the six missing individuals were found in the following days.

“We want to inform the public that under the prevailing circumstances... we are unable to update constantly through the media. There have been instances of sabotages and resulting disturbances when the government publicly announces something," Singh said.

‘Complex situation’

The complexity of the issues in the state, including the involvement of outside forces, have been informed by national and international leaders as well as the home ministry, the chief minister said.

"The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued an official press release that the anti-terror agency has re-registered the cases in connection with all Jiribam killing incidents, including the killing of three women and three children, another of a lady (at Jairokpokpi), attack on CRPF and the resultant death of 10 militants," Singh said.

CM appeals for calm

"I appeal to the people to keep calm as it is a complex situation and cannot be dealt with emotionally," he said.

The chief minister also said his government would continue to demand and press for removal of AFSPA from areas where it was reimposed.

The Centre recently reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in six police station areas of Manipur, including the violence-hit Jiribam.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the decision was taken given the continuous volatile situation in the state, due to the ongoing ethnic violence.

"The conflict the government is facing today is being shown wrongly by some groups. This conflict arose after we tried to save the indigenous people from illegal immigrants and from drugs. We will never compromise on these issues,” Singh asserted.

Replying to queries on Kuki MLA Paolienlal Haokip’s reported remarks that the killings of women and children in Jiribam were an act of retaliation, Singh said “we have lodged an FIR against him”.

On the Meitei labourer who went missing after he went to an army camp at Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district, Singh said, "The state and paramilitary forces are working to trace his whereabouts.”

(With agency inputs)