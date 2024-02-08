Manipur CM thanks Modi, Shah for decision to scrap India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime

Imphal, Feb 8 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for scrapping the India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime (FMR) and for their committment to secure the border.

Earlier in the day, Shah said the Centre has decided to scrap the FMR to ensure the country's internal security and maintain the demographic structure of the Northeastern states.

The FMR allows people residing close to the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km into each other's territory without any documents.

Taking to X, Singh said, "Immensely grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon'ble HM Shri Amit Shah Ji for their commitment to securing our borders. The decision to scrap the FMR between India and Myanmar, as recommended by the Minister of Home Affairs, India, is crucial for our internal security and the demographic integrity of our North Eastern States." "This is yet another historic decision in curbing illegal immigration and strengthening our internal security after the recent announcement to fence the 1,643km Indo-Myanmar border by Government of India," Singh added.

As the ministry of external affairs is currently in the process of scrapping it, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has recommended the immediate suspension of the FMR, the Union home minister said.

The announcement came two days after Shah said that India has decided to fence the entire 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border.

The decision to scrap the FMR and fence the border have been hailed by Imphal valley-based social organisations who said it will check smuggling of narcotics and movement of illegal arms and immigrants into the state.

However, Naga and Kuki-based organisations have strongly opposed the move to scrap the FMR claiming that the move will sever ethnic ties. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)