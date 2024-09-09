Manipur CM Biren Singh now faces students' wrath amid escalating violence

Amid the recent sharp escalation in violence in strife–torn Manipur, which has been witnessing a bloody conflict between two communities, the majority Meitis and the Kukis, for the past one year, students have now entered the fray taking to the streets demanding justice and peace.

Demand of the students

As the anger at the ruling BJP state government continues to grow in Manipur, students from schools, colleges and universities in Imphal took a rally to the Raj Bhavan on Monday, demanding the resignation of the director general of police, the security advisor, and also the governor.

The frustration and anger of the students were palpable as they protested against the government's repeated failures and the continuous violence, which refuses to die down. They also wanted the paramilitary forces to be withdrawn and 50 MLAs to resign on moral grounds.

Violence spikes

In the past week alone, violence has spiralled out of control, as civilians have been attacked and Army personnel targeted. Eleven people lost their lives in just nine days. With tensions running high and the state’s response being viewed as ineffective, school students have also hit the streets.

The general secretary of Dhanamanjuri University student’s union told ANI that this rally is to tell the authorities that currently there is “no difference between living in a cage and living in the Imphal valley”. There are no safety zones here, he added.

What makes this recent surge in violence particularly alarming is the use of drone attacks and rocket bombs. On September 1, in Koutruk village, Imphal West district, drones were used as weapons, leading to the death of two individuals and nine others were injured. The following day, drones struck again in Senjam Chirang, injuring three more people. To curb these threats, the state has had to deploy anti-drone systems.

Regulate misconduct