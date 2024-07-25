Manipur CM asks people to desist from ‘petty politics’

In an implicit criticism of the Congress, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday (July 25) asked everyone to shun “petty politics” and said all acts of violence must be universally condemned.

He made these comments at the launch of a book programme by the Department of Sericulture and Manipur Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

"Peace has gradually returned to the state and we must collectively strive to maintain it,” he said.

CM denounces violence

“All our demands, including the identification of illegal immigrants and the implementation of the NRC, should strictly adhere to constitutional and legal frameworks.

“We must denounce acts of violence and work actively to prevent them," he added.

Singh was asked about the Congress charge that no aid was mentioned for Manipur in the Union budget unveiled in the Lok Sabha.

CM hails Centre’s efforts

Without naming the Congress, Singh said: "The central government has consistently supported relief efforts since the beginning, regardless of whether the state was mentioned in parliament or not. Let us refrain from indulging in petty politics.

“The Centre has provided assistance for constructing prefabricated homes and daily food provisions. A total of Rs 145 crore has been allocated for managing relief camps."

He said that Rs 3 crore was spent on distributing television sets in relief camps and Rs 23 crore was distributed in instalments to each person in relief camps on at least four occasions.

Government assistance

Additionally, Rs 44 crore was utilised for children's nutrition and personal hygiene while Rs 19 crore was allocated as compensatory packages for agricultural and related activities, he said.

Singh added: "Rs 25,000 has been disbursed as the first instalment to 6,000 families under a special assistance package for violence-affected families, with each family set to receive Rs 1 lakh.

"Those engaging in petty politics have misrepresented the government's efforts for relief camp residents."