Manipur CM affirms peace restoration, urges unity among its 34 tribes

Imphal, Aug 15 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday reaffirmed his government's commitment to restoring peace, highlighting that the state is home to 34 recognised tribes.

Speaking at the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Ist Manipur Rifles ground here, Singh attributed the ongoing unrest to external elements seeking to destabilise the state.

Reflecting on the ongoing conflict, Singh reiterated that Manipur belongs to all 34 recognized tribes, including Thadou, Hmar, Simte, Meitei, Tangkhul, Mao, Maram, Anal, and Lamkang. "This Manipur is not for one community. We must all stand together for a united and strong India," he added.

Despite recent challenges, Singh expressed confidence in the state's future. "Had it not been for May 3, 2023 violence, the progress and development Manipur would have achieved now would be unimaginable. However, we are committed to working harder to make up for the lost time," he concluded.

"The crisis emerged after we began investigating and found that people from outside silently slipped into the state with an aim to break it. It gives us goosebumps to think of what might have happened to the indigenous people if we had stayed silent," Singh said.

The Chief Minister urged all communities to set aside political and personal agendas to bring peace to the region. "We must unitedly deal with the issues at hand. Peace can definitely be achieved with unity and honesty, but there should be no conspiracies or instigations among us," he added.

Singh also pointed to last year's violence on May 3, which he blamed on groups opposing development in the state.

"Sections of people, propelled by self-interests and aiming to break the state, caused the unfortunate incidents. The resulting conflict has caused great hardship, but the government is providing daily essentials, health provisions, and education to those in relief camps," he said.

Singh highlighted ongoing efforts to relocate Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to pre-fabricated houses and provide them with economic livelihood schemes. He also mentioned central government projects, including a 51.23 km ring road to ease congestion in Imphal and the 111 km Imphal-Jiribam railway project, which aims to connect the capital with the national railway network.

"The central government is also assisting in rebuilding homes damaged by floods and hailstorms earlier this year," Singh noted, adding that counseling services are being provided to help people cope with the psychological impact of the violence.

Singh commended Manipur's athletes, including hockey player Nilakanta Sharma and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, and announced plans to complete the National Sports University by October next year. "We are working to complete the university as soon as possible," he said. PTI

