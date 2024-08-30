Manipur can't be broken: Biren Singh rejects Kuki-Zo's calls for separate administration

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has emphatically rejected calls by Kuki groups for a separate administration for them but suggested that a special package can be considered to develop the hilly areas inhabited by Kukis.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Singh portrayed himself as a champion of the state's interest and a leader who would not allow its identity to be diluted.

He told PTI Videos that Manipur was a small state and that “our forefathers” have a history of 2,000 years.



“Many sacrifices were made to make this state. This state can’t be broken or have a separate administration. We will not allow this,” stated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

Biren Singh, who is widely blamed for the ethnic unrest in Manipur that has claimed scores of lives, also admitted that it would take five to six months more for peace to return to the state.

Demand for Union Territory status

At a press conference earlier in New Delhi, some representatives of Kuki-zo communities had demanded the creation of a Union Territory with a legislature along the lines of Puducherry. They said this was the only way out of the strife plaguing Manipur, where violence between Meiteis and Kukis have virtually splintered the state.

But the Manipur CM Biren Singh expressed his support for a special development package and pitched for this for the state's hilly region where Kukis live.

"We can look at what can be done through the autonomous councils (in hill districts) with a focus on development," he said.

The chief minister also said he will appeal to the Centre for a special package and acknowledged the need for the development of the hilly areas.

No bias, says CM

Also, Biren Singh rejected the allegation of bias in dealing with the crisis, asserting that he was the chief minister of every community in the state, Kukis included.

Further, he claimed that a government's crackdown on drugs, illegal immigrants and forest encroachers was used by some elements to stoke social unrest which sparked ethnic violence.

He voiced confidence that peace and reconciliation would be restored in Manipur in five to six months, with the Centre playing a major role and applying "finishing touches" for ethnic rapprochement.