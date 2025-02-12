Manipur: BJP leader Sambit Patra meets Governor Bhalla amid political crisis

Senior BJP leader Sambit Patra on Wednesday morning (February 12) called on Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, sources said.

They held discussions for some time, but the outcome of the meeting is not yet known.

Also Read: Manipur govt asks people to stay calm, not to fall prey to misinformation

Patra, the BJP's northeast in-charge, later headed for a hotel, where he is likely to meet party MLAs during the day.

A BJP delegation led by Patra had on Tuesday (February 11) met Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan amid a leadership crisis following the resignation of N Biren Singh as the chief minister of the ethnic violence-hit state on February 9.

Police nab 6 militants

In other developments in the trouble-torn state, three militants allegedly involved in extortion have been nabbed in separate operations in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on Wednesday.

Two insurgents belonging to the banned Peoples' Revolutionary Front of Kangleipak (PREPAK PRO) outfit were apprehended on Namdulong Khuman Lampak Main Stadium Road on Tuesday. They were identified as Ashem Dinesh Meetei (41) and Huidrom Tomba Singh (36) and were involved in extortion activities in Namdulong area.

Also Read: Manipur: BJP races against time to pick new CM for trouble-torn state

A leaflet of PREPAK (PRO), along with other articles, was recovered from their possession.

Police also arrested a militant belonging to the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) outfit from Langol Game Village zone 2 on Tuesday. The insurgent was identified as Thongram Bidyashagar Singh (22) and three handheld radio sets along with four chargers, various military fatigues, bags, and other articles were seized.

Also Read: Discussion: Will Centre impose President's rule in Manipur?

The team also seized two plastic tear gas smoke boxes containing 58 empty shells from Langol Game Village zone 1.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

(With agency inputs)