Manipur: 13 people killed in gun-battle between two militant groups

At least 13 people lost their lives in a gunfight between two militant groups in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Monday, officials confirmed.

The incident took place at Leithu village on Monday afternoon, they said.

"A group of militants on their way to Myanmar were ambushed by another group of insurgents dominant in the area," an official in the hill district said.



Security forces reaching the spot found 13 bodies so far, he said, adding their identities were yet to be ascertained but they appeared not to be locals.



Tengnoupal district shares a porous border with Myanmar.



From the physical features of the deceased, they appeared to be Meiteis and the area where the incident took place is dominated by the Kukis, police sources told The Federal.



No arms were found on the deceased, indicating that they were unarmed, sources added.



(With agency inputs)