Major fire breaks out near Manipur CM’s bungalow, arson not ruled out

A major fire broke out at a building in the Manipur secretariat complex near Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s official bungalow in Imphal on Saturday (June 15) evening, police said.

At least four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, an official said. Arson is not being ruled out.

The building is close to the office of the Kuki Inpi, a civil society group of the Kuki tribes that have been engaged in an ethnic and territorial strife with the Meitei community for more than a year.

