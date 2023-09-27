Kharge slams Modi over Manipur, wants Biren Singh dismissed as CM

A clash occurred in the Singjamei area of Imphal on Tuesday night between Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel and locals protesting the killing of two students who had been missing since July 6.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday (September 27) attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur situation and asked him to sack BJP's "incompetent" chief minister to control the turmoil.

The clash prompted the law enforcers to fire tear gas and rubber bullets at the protesters and use batons, injuring 45 protesters, mostly students.

"For 147 days, people of Manipur are suffering, but PM Modi does not have time to visit the state. The horrific images of students being targeted in this violence has once again shocked the entire nation," the Congress president said on X.

"It is now apparent that violence against women and children was weaponised in this strife. The beautiful state of Manipur has been turned into a battlefield, all because of the BJP," he said.

"High time, PM Modi sacks BJP's incompetent Manipur chief minister (Biren Singh). This would be the first step to control any further turmoil," Kharge said.

Manipur Police, the Central Reserve Police Force and RAF personnel have been deployed in strength throughout Imphal Valley due to fears of possible protests and violence.

More than 170 people have been killed in Manipur in ethnic violence since early May.

(With agency inputs)