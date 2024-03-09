In pictures: PM Modi enjoys safari in Assam's Kaziranga National Park

The Federal
In pictures: PM Modi enjoys safari in Assams Kaziranga National Park
PM Modi stopped at the Daflang Watch Tower to get a view of the sanctuary. 

9 March 2024

The PM, on his first visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, spent two hours in the park

9 March 2024 7:17 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-03-09 07:17:22.0)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 9) enjoyed elephant and jeep safaris in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam, an official said.

The PM, on his first visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, spent two hours in the park. He interacted with women forest guards who are at the forefront of conservation efforts, elephant mahouts, and forest officials.

A tiger whizzed past the path of the prime minister's cavalcade, the official said, adding that PM Modi saw one-horned rhinoceros, wild buffaloes, deer, and several birds in the jungle.

He was accompanied by the Kaziranga National Park Director Sonali Ghosh. Other senior forest officials and security personnel were also present there.

He first undertook the elephant safari. Donning jungle fatigues, a jacket, and a hat, Modi rode an elephant named 'Pradyumna' whose mahout was Raju. He was followed by a convoy of 16 elephants.

The prime minister then undertook the jeep safari in the same forest range and stopped at the Daflang Watch Tower to get a view of the sanctuary.

During the tour of Kaziranga, PM Modi took several pictures of the forest and wildlife.

'Interacted with Van Durga, the team of women forest guards who are at the forefront of conservation efforts, bravely protecting our forests and wildlife. Their dedication and courage in safeguarding our natural heritage is truly inspiring,' the PM wrote on X.

The jeep and elephant safaris in the central Kohora range remained closed for tourists since March 7 in view of the security arrangements for the prime minister's visit. The jungle safari in the forest range for visitors will reopen on March 10.

The prime minister arrived at Kaziranga on Friday evening (March 8) on a two-day visit to the state.

(With agency inputs)

