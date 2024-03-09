In pictures: PM Modi enjoys safari in Assam's Kaziranga National Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 9) enjoyed elephant and jeep safaris in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam, an official said.

The PM, on his first visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, spent two hours in the park. He interacted with women forest guards who are at the forefront of conservation efforts, elephant mahouts, and forest officials.

A tiger whizzed past the path of the prime minister's cavalcade, the official said, adding that PM Modi saw one-horned rhinoceros, wild buffaloes, deer, and several birds in the jungle.

He was accompanied by the Kaziranga National Park Director Sonali Ghosh. Other senior forest officials and security personnel were also present there.