Hindu population rapidly declining in Assam, Bangladesh: CM Himanta Sarma

Guwahati, Aug 9 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the population of Hindus in Assam and Bangladesh has been "declining rapidly" and a "demographic invasion" is taking place.

In a post on X, Sarma cited census data and expressed apprehension that the situation in West Bengal and Jharkhand is expected to be similar.

"In both Assam and Bangladesh, the Hindu population is declining rapidly. Census data from 2021 will likely provide more detailed insights. Official census data up to 2011 of both places clearly demonstrate a demographic shift," he added.

Sarma included a graphic with his post, showing that the Hindu population in Assam declined from 70.78 per cent in 1951 to 61.47 per cent in 2011, while in Bangladesh, it decreased from 22 per cent to 8.5 per cent over the same period.

On the other hand, Muslim population in Assam increased to 34.23 per cent from 25.37 per cent in the 60-year period, while the same rose to 90.4 per cent from 76 per cent in Bangladesh.

At a press conference, Sarma highlighted that the Hindu population in Assam had decreased by over nine percentage points and 13.5 percentage points in Bangladesh. He added, "The Muslim population is rising, but if I say so, I would be labeled communal." Sarma asserted that the data he shared was sourced from official census reports of India and Bangladesh. PTI has not independently verified the data cited by the CM.

Asked about the reasons for the shift, Sarma said, "I cannot comment why it is happening. But it is true that a demographic invasion is taking place." PTI

