Rain, hailstorm wreak havoc in Meghalaya, Manipur; 400 hit, schools shut

A storm accompanied by heavy rains damaged several houses and more than 400 people were affected in many villages in Meghalaya's Khasi Jaintia Hills region, officials said on Monday (May 6).

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region for another 48 hours, they said.

"At least 427 people were affected as their homes were destroyed or partially destroyed in at least 13 villages of Khasi Jaintia Hills region of Meghalaya on Sunday," a senior disaster management official told PTI.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the district administration is working on a war footing to provide relief to the affected people.

"Due to strong winds and heavy rains in some parts of the state, many houses have been damaged. Have asked the administration to immediately provide relief," the CM posted on X.

The district deputy commissioners have been directed to remain alert and to provide relief whenever required, a home department official said.

Schools closed in Manipur too

View of an area in Imphal valley after a hailstorm on Sunday | PTI

Meanwhile, the Manipur government has announced that all schools and colleges in the state will remain closed till Tuesday (Mary 7) due to prevailing bad weather conditions, an official said.

One person was killed and two were injured when heavy rains and hailstorms lashed the state on Sunday damaging several houses in different parts of the state, including Canchipur and Tera in Imphal West district and Thoubal district, the official said.

An order issued by the education directorate late on Sunday night said in view of the widespread destruction caused to many households and installations across the state due to hailstorm today (Sunday) and in anticipation of the same in the following days and keeping in mind the safety of the students of the state, all schools - government and private - will remain closed on May 6 and May 7.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in a post on Facebook said, "The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure against the risks posed by the current weather conditions. I urge all to stay updated and remain safe indoors. The state government is taking all necessary measures to protect lives and properties and assist those who have been affected."

Hundreds of houses were damaged as heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms lashed the state, particularly in Imphal valley on Sunday. "Request all those whose houses were damaged in today's heavy hailstorm to submit photographs to their respective deputy commissioner for immediate repair," the Manipur CM had posted on Facebook.

A 45-year-old man was killed at Yangdong in Kakching district while his wife was injured after lightning struck them during rains on Sunday afternoon. The victim was tending his vegetable farm when the lightning struck him.

A 53-year-old man was hospitalised after being struck by lightning at Nambol in Bishnupur district.

The state government has directed district deputy commissioners to submit reports of damages in their districts in the heavy rain and hailstorm.

The India Meteorological Department had issued an "orange alert" for heavy to very heavy rains in four North Eastern states including Manipur for the next 24 hours from May 5.

In Manipur, many areas the hails formed a thick white blanket. Windshields of four-wheelers parked in the open developed cracks due to the hailstorm. Trees were also uprooted in many areas by the winds.

(With agency inputs)