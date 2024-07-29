Has Modi met Manipur CM Biren Singh? Wonders Congress leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for the first time since ethnic violence gripped the state last year.

The meeting took place on Sunday (July 28) when Singh visited New Delhi for a gathering of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministers.

Modi and Singh discussed the situation in the north-eastern state where the violence has claimed 220 lives and displaced thousands. One report said the Modi-Singh meeting was brief.

Roadmap for Manipur?

The meeting was scheduled to discuss plans and a roadmap for a possible solution to the ongoing crisis in Manipur, media reports said.

Home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh were also present at the meeting.

Jairam Ramesh’s misgivings

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, however, wondered if Modi had indeed met Singh, pointing to the absence of any official photograph of their talks.

“This morning news has been put out that the embattled Manipur CM had a short closed-door meeting with the non-biological PM, in which the self-styled Chanakya and the Raksha Mantri were also present,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

Normally when such meetings take place, Ramesh said photographs are released on social media.

“Modi has NOT done so neither has Biren Singh. Why this reluctance? Or is it that the meeting never actually took place?” he said.