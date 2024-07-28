Four UNLF militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal, Jul 28 (PTI) Manipur Police arrested four militants of United National Liberation Front (Pambei) from Imphal West district, an official statement said.

The four were arrested from the Chingmeirong area of the district on Friday and were involved in a firing incident, assault of civilians, and outraging the modesty of a woman, the statement issued by the police control room said.

The police also arrested one active member of proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibangnganba) from Tejpur IVR in Kakching District on Saturday.

The arrested person was involved in extortion activities, it said. PTI COR RG

