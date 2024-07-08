Flood situation remains grim in Assam; 8 more deaths reported

Eight more people lost their lives in the Assam floods as the situation remained grim on Sunday (July 7), an official bulletin said.

With these, the toll in this year’s flood, landslide and storm has gone up to 78.

Two deaths each were reported from Dhubri and Nalbari, and one each from Cachar, Goalpara, Dhemaji and Sivsagar, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said.

Altogether 22,74,289 people in 3,446 villages of 28 districts have been affected by the flood.

The worst-hit districts

Dhubri continued to be the worst hit with 7,54,791 affected people, followed by Cachar with 1,77,928 people affected, and Barpeta with 1,34,328 people being hit.

The number of affected people on Saturday was 23,96,648 in 29 districts.

A total of 269 relief camps were operating in the state, providing shelter to 53,689 people.

Another 361 relief distribution centres are also functional, through which essential items were being provided to 3,15,520 people.

Cropland of 68,432.75 hectare remained inundated, the ASDMA bulletin said.

Rivers breach red mark

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark at Nematighat, Tezpur, and Dhubri.

Other rivers that have breached the red mark are Burhidihing in Khowang, Dikhou in Sivsagar, Disang in Nanglamuraghat, Dhansiri in Numaligarh, Kopili in DHaramtul, Beki in Barpeta, Sankosh in Golakganj, Barak in BP Ghat and Kushiyara in Karimganj.

Animals affected

Multiple agencies, including NDRF, SDRF and local administration, have been carrying out relief and rescue operations with 171 boats deployed in different parts of the state. Altogether, 70 people and 459 cattle were rescued in the last 24 hours by different agencies.

A total of 214 big and small animals have been swept away by the flood waters in the past 24 hours, while a total of 15,63,426 animals have been affected.

Damage to infrastructure has been reported from across the state, the ASDMA said.

