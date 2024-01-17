Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi to receive Assam's highest civilian award

Guwahati, Jan 16 (PTI) Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, the first person from the northeastern region to reach that post, was named for Assam's highest civilian award 'Assam Bhaibav' on Tuesday.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a press conference here, during which he also named prominent personalities who will get two other major state government awards.

"This year, we have decided to bestow the 'Assam Bhaibav' award on former CJI Ranjan Gogoi for his achievements in the judicial field. He is an inspiration for generations to come," Sarma said.

Gogoi, who was the chief justice of India in 2018-19, had headed the bench that gave the verdict in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.

He is currently a member of Rajya Sabha, having been nominated in March 2020.

The 'Assam Bhaibav' award carries a financial component of Rs 5 lakh.

Sarma announced the names of four prominent persons for 'Assam Saurav' awards, including swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika and sprinter Hima Das.

Cultural heritage management expert Kishan Chand Nauriyal and Tiwa dance exponent Nandiram Deuri are the other two awardees in this segment.

A total of 17 persons have been named for 'Assam Gaurav', including human-elephant conflict expert Parbati Barua, sound engineer Debajit Changmai, organic farmer Neelam Dutta, mushroom spawn cultivator Basanta Chiring Phukan, ASHA worker Minakshi Chetia, elephant-friendly tea estate owner Tenzing Bodoa and Anganwadi worker Nary Hassa.

Sarma said the awards are for recognising the contributions of those who can be icons and inspirations for others.

The awards will be conferred by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at a function on February 10, which will be attended by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar.

The financial component of 'Assam Saurav' is Rs 4 lakh and 'Assam Gaurav' Rs 3 lakh.

Besides, the privileges of the awards include free medical treatment in government hospitals and stay in paying cabins wherever available, accommodation in state government circuit houses, guest houses and Assam Bhawans and Rs two lakh as medical expenses for treatment of critical diseases. PTI

