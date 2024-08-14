Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hits parts of Meghalaya

Shillong, Aug 14 (PTI) An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit parts of Meghalaya on Wednesday morning, officials said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.

The earthquake was reported at 10:55 am and its epicentre was East Jaintia Hills district, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The depth of the quake was 10 km, it said.

The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region. PTI

