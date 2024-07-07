Drone photography prohibited in Manipur ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit

Security has been tightened in Manipur’s Jiribam district ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled visit on Monday (July 8). The authorities have imposed a ban on aerial photography or videography using drones, officials said.

No drones

The Jiribam district magistrate on Sunday issued a notification prohibiting aerial photography or videography through drones, balloons, or any other means as part of enhanced security measures.

The notification emphasised that violations of this order would result in legal action under Section 223 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and other relevant provisions of the law.

Preparations for visit

In preparation for Rahul’s day-long visit to the violence-hit state, a team of state Congress leaders, including working president Victor Keishing and AICC Manipur in-charge Girish Chodankar, inspected relief camps the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is likely to visit.

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra and other party functionaries have already left Imphal for Jiribam district to welcome their leader.

Congress meeting

Earlier in the day, state Congress leaders held discussions regarding Rahul’s visit to the violence-hit state. Meghachandra, Congress Legislature Party leader O Ibobi Singh, and two Congress MPs from the state, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and Alfred Kanngam Arthur, attended the meeting.

“Rahul Gandhi has chosen to visit Manipur at a time when peace is essential. We appreciate his decision to visit the state after assuming the role of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha,” a Congress leader told news agency PTI.

Rahul’s itinerary

According to Meghachandra, Rahul’s itinerary includes flying from Delhi to Silchar, then proceeding to Jiribam district where fresh violence was reported on June 6. He plans to visit several relief camps in the district before returning to Silchar airport and flying to Imphal.

“After arriving in Imphal, he will travel to Churachandpur district to interact with residents in relief camps," Meghachandra said. Rahul will then travel by road to Moirang in Bishnupur district to visit additional relief camps before returning to Imphal for a scheduled meeting with Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

Third visit since violence outbreak

“He will then depart from the state,” Meghachandra said, highlighting that this visit marks Rahul’s first trip to Manipur since the Lok Sabha elections, during which the Congress secured victory in both constituencies of the ethnically troubled state.

O Ibobi Singh said, “Rahul Gandhi has visited the state twice since the outbreak of violence last year.”

(With agency inputs)