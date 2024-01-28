Dissolution of INDIA bloc now certain: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Dibrugarh (Assam), Jan 28 (PTI) Soon after the the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) dumped the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar and the opposition INDIA bloc, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the "dissolution" of the bloc was imminent as it had "no ideological basis".

"The dissolution of the INDI Alliance is now certain. This alliance had no ideological basis," he wrote on X.

Sarma maintained that the opposition alliance had "only one objective" of defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Despite this negative politics, Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has become a world leader today," he added.

Later talking to reporters on sidelines of a programme, the CM said, "When the INDI Alliance was formed, we told everyone that this will be a short-lived one because of ideological contradictions. Their only target was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. You cannot form an alliance to only oppose an individual," he added.

Sarma claimed that the "disintegration" of the opposition bloc will ensure re-election of Modi as the PM with a huge majority in the next Lok Sabha election. PTI

