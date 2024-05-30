Cyclone Remal impact: Thousands hit by floods in Assam, Manipur; death toll rises

Northeastern states are reeling under severe floods in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal. In Assam, one person died and over 40,000 people were affected as incessant rain led to a rise in the water levels of several rivers on Wednesday (May 29), flooding eight districts. In Manipur, three person were killed while thousands have been affected by floods triggered by heavy rain, officials said.

In Assam’s Karimganj district, one person drowned, taking the toll to five since Tuesday, while two others went missing in the neighbouring Cachar district. The districts affected by floods are Nagaon, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong. Karimganj, Cachar, Hojai, Golaghat and West Karbi Anglong.

Embankments damaged

Landslides were reported from 11 villages in Dima Hasao, three in Cachar and one in Hailakandi. Heavy erosion was also reported from Silchar and Udharbond in Cachar district.

In Karimganj, Cachar and Hailakandi, the Barak river and its tributaries Longai, Kushiara, Singla and Katakhal were flowing above the danger level at several locations.

Four embankments were also damaged in Karimganj, which was the worst hit with 26,430 people affected. A total of 8,351 people were affected in Cachar and 6,227 in Hailakandi.

Residents of vulnerable areas in these districts were moved to safety. Three relief camps were set up in Karimganj and two in Cachar district to provide shelter to the distraught people, officials said.

Road connectivity disrupted

In the hilly Dima Hasao district, life came to a standstill due to the rains, which severely affected road connectivity.

The Haflong-Silchar Road was disrupted after a section was washed away near Harangajao, while the Haflong-Harangajao Road was blocked by multiple landslides, officials said.

Numerous vehicles were stranded in the Harangajao area, with locals providing food and shelter to the passengers.

The road between Mahur and Laisong was entirely washed away, isolating the Laisong village, officials said.

People were asked not to travel at night, except on the Umrongso-Lanka route, they said, adding that schools were also closed in the district due to the weather.

Train services stopped

Train services through the hilly section were stopped due to landslides along the Haflong-Badarpur line, officials said.

In Nagaon, the water level of the Barpani river was rising in Kampur, and flowing over the Sildubi-Amdubi Road, besides damaging a wooden bridge at Ramanipathar. A school was submerged in the Pamali Jarani area of the district due to the rising waters.

In Golaghat, the Dhansiri river was flowing above the danger level with several low-lying areas being submerged. Two families were rescued by SDRF personnel in the Kanaighat area of the district after their houses were completely submerged.

Ferry services suspended

The Brahmaputra and its tributaries were nearing the danger mark in Sonitpur, an official said.

Ferry services in the state remained suspended because of the inclement weather.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota directed the district commissioners to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected people.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with all the departments and agencies, officials said.

Three dead in Manipur

In Manipur, a 34-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in a landslide caused by heavy rain at Thonglang road in Senapati district on Wednesday. An 83-year-old woman drowned in the overflowing Senapati river, officials said.

In Imphal a 75-year-old man died of electrocution on Wednesday when he came in contact with an electric pole during rain, they said.

The overflowing Imphal river inundated several areas, with water entering hundreds of houses, as a result, people took shelter at nearby community halls.



Flooding across state

Flooding was reported from at least 86 areas in Imphal West district, including Khuman Lampak, Nagaram, Sagolband, Uripok, Keisamthong and Paona areas due to the overflowing Nambul river.

“Due to incessant rainfall, the bank of Imphal river has been breached near Keirang, Khabam and Lairiyengbam Leikai areas in Imphal East district and water gushed into several areas, inundating hundreds of houses.

“Several areas in Heingang and Khurai assembly constituencies in Imphal East district have been badly affected, with floodwater at chest level in many parts,” an official said.

NDRF in Imphal

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived in Imphal by a special Air Force flight around 10 pm to lead the rescue operations, officials said.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, “Due to a breach in the riverbank in several areas, many people and livestock have been affected. All authorities concerned, including state government officials, security and NDRF personnel and local volunteers, are working tirelessly to provide assistance to the affected people. Those stranded are being relocated to safe areas by boats.”

Meanwhile, the Irang Bailey bridge on NH 37, which connects Imphal and Silchar, collapsed in Taobam village in Noney district, disrupting road communication, officials said.

In a statement, the SP office of Imphal East district said, “In view of the incessant rains during the past few days, a number of places have been inundated. The police department along with other agencies are helping in the rescue of stranded people. It is hereby appealed to the public to not hamper rescue operations by coming out in large numbers and crowding the place.”

(With agency inputs)