Congress' Yatra has created 'big media buzz', but may not fetch votes: Conrad Sangma

Shillong, Feb 18 (PTI) The Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which passed through several northeastern states, has created a "big media buzz" but may not fetch the party votes, Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party president Conrad Sangma has said.

"I don't think they will get the outcome that they desire," he told PTI in an interview.

The amount of energy and resources that the Congress has put in for this Yatra "may not convert into real votes and real seats," Sangma said.

The Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, began from Manipur on January 14 and crossed Meghalaya on January 22. It covered five of the eight northeastern states ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May.

Sangma said, "When you do something, whatever energy you put, will obviously have some impact in one way or the other. The question is how much impact it will have. The amount of energy that has been put into this Yatra, would it fructify into equivalent amount of votes being changed or coming in favour of Congress party...I doubt it." "Yes, it's a big media buzz but winning election is more than just a Yatra. The Congress has a lot of issues internally, organisationally, and there are so many factors that need to be resolved. The Yatra is going on, and so many people are leaving the party. It is reflecting that there is a concern that they need to address, that they have to get their house in order in one way," he said.

Congress' Vincent Pala is the MP from Meghalaya's Shillong constituency, while NPP's Agatha Sangma is the MP from Tura.

The NPP has announced the candidature of state minister Ampareen Lyngdoh from Shillong this time. Agatha Sangma will fight again from Tura.

Asked if the NPP may win the Shillong seat this time, Sangma said, "We never take election lightly, we are working very hard. We never take our opponent easy. It's going to be tough, we will work hard and people will give our candidate an opportunity to represent them in the Lok Sabha." PTI

