Chaos in Assam Assembly over allegation of Rs 10 crore subsidy to CM’s wife's firm

Opposition MLAs staged a walkout from the Assam Assembly on Thursday (September 14) after the Speaker refused an adjournment motion to discuss the allegation that a company linked to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife got ₹10 crore as subsidy under a Central scheme.

The Congress had given an adjournment motion notice to discuss the matter.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary, at the end of the Question Hour, rejected the notice, stating that it was "not in order" and the issue does not merit an adjournment motion.

Refusing to accept the ruling, Congress MLAs along with the lone CPI(M) legislator and an Independent MLA, stormed into the Well with placards, raising slogans.

As the chaos refused to subside, the Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

When the House re-convened, the Opposition MLAs once again started demonstrating, demanding the discussion. Speaker Daimary again adjourned proceedings for 10 minutes.

With Daimary refusing to allow the adjournment motion even when the House reassembled after the second adjournment, the Congress and AIUDF MLAs along with the CPI(M) legislator and the Independent MLA walked out of the House.

On Wednesday, Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi claimed in a social media post that the website of the Ministry of Food Processing shows the CM's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's firm Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd has received ₹10 crore as part of credit credit-linked subsidy.