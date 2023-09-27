CBI team led by director to visit Manipur today to probe killing of missing youths: CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that CBI director Praveen Sood along with a specialised team will arrive in Imphal on Wednesday (September 27) to investigate the killing of two youths who had been missing since July 6.



Fresh protests by students broke out in the Imphal valley after photos of the bodies of the two missing youths, purportedly lovers, went viral on social media. At least 45 students including girls were injured on Tuesday (September 26) as police lobbed tear gas shells and baton-charged protesters demonstrating in Imphal.

The photos surfaced on social media on Monday.

"In light of the distressing news that emerged yesterday regarding the tragic demise of the missing students, I want to assure the people of the State that both the state and central government are closely working together to nab the perpetrators. To further expedite this crucial investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director, along with a specialised team, will be arriving in Imphal tomorrow morning in a special flight. Their presence underscores the commitment of our authorities to swiftly resolve this matter," Singh said on X.

He said that he has been in constant touch with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to find the perpetrators of the killings.

The state government earlier said the case has already been handed over to the CBI.

More than 175 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

(With inputs from agencies)