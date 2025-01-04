Can Ajay Kumar Bhalla, as Governor, fix the Manipur issue? No easy task ahead

When Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the country’s longest-serving home secretary, started his gubernatorial assignment on Friday (January 3), an economic blockade to protest alleged atrocities by security forces on women was underway at Kuki-Zo inhabited areas in Manipur. A tribal group also reportedly attacked the office of the superintendent of police, Kangpokpi, where a senior police officer reportedly sustained injuries in the attack.

Security experts say it's essential that the Central forces win back the trust of the warring communities, or else the ongoing conflict will snowball into a bigger crisis. Over 250 people died and around 60,000 became homeless in the ethnic conflict that broke out in May 2023.

Also Read: Is Bangladesh again becoming hub of anti-India activities?

Hence, Bhalla’s biggest challenge as Manipur Governor would be restoring people’s confidence in central armed forces amidst a “bias” tag on them, adding a new dimension to the state’s raging conflict.