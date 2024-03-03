BJP releases revised list after overlooking Assam delimitation

After announcing its initial list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP released a corrected list for Assam on Sunday (March 3). The first list had mistakes, including not considering Assam's recent delimitation process.

The party shared the updated list on X, fixing errors in the names and constituencies for Assam candidates. In the new list, Dilip Saikia will contest from Darrang Udalgiri, Amar Sing Tisso from Diphu, Ranjit Dutta from Tezpur, Suresh Bora from Nagaon, and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa from Kaziranga. Some seats like Mangaldai and Kaliabor, which are no longer Lok Sabha constituencies, were wrongly mentioned in the initial list.









The BJP allocated two seats to Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) and one to United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). For Dibrugarh, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal received the ticket, replacing the current MP, Rameshwar Teli.



These Lok Sabha elections will be the first in Assam since the Election Commission of India conducted the delimitation exercise last year.