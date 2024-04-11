Sikkim: BJP releases manifesto for assembly polls; vows to protect rights of Sikkimese

The BJP on Thursday (April 11) promised to protect the rights of the Sikkimese people if the party is voted to power in the Assembly elections.

Releasing the party's election manifesto for the state Assembly polls, the BJP president JP Nadda also pledged to make the Himalayan state an educational hub.

Enough of regional parties

"Enough is enough, it is time Sikkim comes to join the mainstream,” Nadda said at the election manifesto release function.

“We have had enough of regional parties in Sikkim. We have to say goodbye to regional parties and corruption which these regional parties are involved in," he added.

Clean government

He said the BJP wanted a people-oriented, progressive and development-oriented government in Sikkim.

"Our manifesto ensures that every Sikkimese gets the best from the schemes and policies being given to the citizens. We want a clean government in Sikkim," he asserted.

The BJP is contesting in 14 out of the 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim, where Assembly elections will be held on April 19.

The 74-page manifesto said the BJP is committed to safeguarding the essence and substance of Article 371F, ensuring the protection of the rights of the Sikkimese people.

Tribal status

Further, the manifesto said the party will work towards addressing the Limbu-Tamang seat reservation demand and set up an expert committee to address the demand for tribal status for 12 left-out communities of Sikkim.

The manifesto said the BJP favoured the inclusion of Bhutia, Lepcha and Limbu languages in the Eight Schedule of the Indian Constitution.