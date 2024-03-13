BJP names all 60 candidates for Arunachal polls, Khandu from Mukto
Assembly elections in the north-eastern state are held along with the Lok Sabha battle. The BJP won 41 seats in the 2019 Assembly elections.
New Delhi, March 13 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday named its candidates for all 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu contesting from Mukto seat which he represents in the current House.
The party's Central Election Committee approved the names in a recent meeting, it said in a statement.
PTI
