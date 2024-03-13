BJP names all 60 candidates for Arunachal polls, Khandu from Mukto

New Delhi, March 13 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday named its candidates for all 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu contesting from Mukto seat which he represents in the current House.

The party's Central Election Committee approved the names in a recent meeting, it said in a statement.

Assembly polls in the northeast state are held along with Lok Sabha elections. The BJP had won 41 seats in the 2019 assembly polls. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)