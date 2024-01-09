Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra set to reach Nagaland on Jan 15, will travel through four districts

Kohima, Jan 9 (PTI) Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Nagaland on January 15 evening and travel through at least four districts of the state as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said here on Tuesday.

He will reach Nagaland a day after the launch of the Yatra in Manipur on January 14 and go to Assam on January 18, he told reporters here.

Gandhi will spend the night in Khuzama village, which is on the border with Manipur, after entering Nagaland and hold a rally in the heart of Kohima the next day. He will later go to Kohima, Wokha, Zunheboto and Mokukchung districts for the Yatra, Venugopal, who is here along with other AICC leaders for a preparatory meeting, said. “The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which will cover 6500 km from Imphal to Mumbai has nothing to do with politics. It does not have any connection with the Parliamentary election due this year. Its objective is to seek justice for the youth, women, the poor and the farmers and highlight peoples’ sentiments, their issues through a bigger platform," he said.

Venugopal blamed the BJP-led government at the Centre for not paying attention to fulfill the aspirations of the youth of the country. "The women are faced with continuous harassment in every sphere of life. At the same time the gap between the rich and the poor is widening everyday as the entire government is concentrating on making one or two people extra rich by totally neglecting the poor people of the country.

"The BJP-led government has even diluted the MGNREGA, which was meant for the uplift of the poor in rural areas," he said. The Congress is taking up the issues of the common people in the Yatra, he said and asked all like-minded people, intellectuals and civil society to join it.

For Nagaland the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be "historic" as it will give the state Congress the opportunity to restrengthen and rebuild itself from the grassroot level, he said.

NPCC president S. Supongmeren Jamir and former president K. Therie were present at the meeting. PTI

