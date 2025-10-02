Zubeen Garg death: No ‘foul play’, but wife continues to raise vexing questions

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has reportedly ruled out foul play in the death of singer Zubeen Garg but his wife Garima Garg believes he may have been coaxed into doing certain activities despite his ill health.

Garima, who has raised several questions — indicating negligence — regarding his death, asked during a media interview why Zubeen was taken for a picnic and swim even though he was in Singapore for a music show.

Garima has repeatedly blamed his manager Siddharth Sharma for allowing the 52-year-old singer to go for a swim despite knowing about his seizures. She claimed Zubeen told her nothing about the picnic or swimming plans when she spoke to him for the last time, on the night of September 18.

She said he usually slept in through the morning, which made her think that maybe he was coaxed into the impromptu yacht ride and swim. She even doubted whether he was given his medicines.

Unanswered questions

The next day, September 19, Sharma reportedly told her about Zubeen’s seizure and death while in the water. According to Garima, Zubeen did not have a heart condition, and his seizures lasted only about a minute.

She has also asked repeatedly why Zubeen was not pulled out of the water at once when he suddenly looked unresponsive. According to her, the organisers could not provide them with any photo or video of Zubeen’s final moments.

Garima expressed her faith in the ongoing investigation and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and hoped to get justice soon.