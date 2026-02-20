Priyanka Gandhi pays tribute to Zubeen Garg, slams Himanta Sarma over Gogoi row

Guwahati, Feb 20 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for attacking Gaurav Gogoi over alleged Pakistan links, asserting that dragging his family and children into it is "wrong politics".

After paying homage to Zubeen Garg at his cremation ground 'Zubeen Khetra' at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati, Vadra said the singer was "above politics" and spread the message of love throughout his life.

"There are two types of leaders in politics -- one who does positive politics and the other who does polarisation. Gaurav Gogoi is doing the politics of love," she said when asked about Sarma's repeated attacks on the Assam Congress chief over alleged Pakistan links.

Vadra asserted that Gogoi is "a positive person, and wants to bring positivity in politics".

"That is why such attacks on him are taking place. People of Assam understand this. But the attacks on Gaurav and his family are the wrong politics. Nobody should attack the family and children (of a political leader)," Vadra said.

Instead of such politics, the Assam CM should "talk about the youth and women of the state, who are looking for jobs", the Wayanad MP said.

"You are seeing how much corruption is taking place. It is just a betrayal of the people of the state," she told reporters.

Talking about her visit to 'Zubeen Khetra' in the morning, Vadra said that she went to the cremation ground to pay her respect to the singer and not do any politics over it.

"Zubeen Garg was above politics. His cremation ground should be a sacred place and should not be used for politics," she added. PTI

