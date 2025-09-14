PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 18,530 cr in Assam today

Guwahati, Sep 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil projects worth Rs 18,530 crore in Assam's Darrang and Golaghat districts on Sunday and will address two public rallies there.

The PM will lay the foundation stones for Darrang Medical College along with a nursing college and a GNM school in Mangaldai town, and the combined investment for these healthcare projects is Rs 570 crore, officials said.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the 2.9 km-long Narengi-Kuruwa bridge, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore and the 118.5 km-long Guwahati Ring Road project, connecting Kamrup and Darrang districts in Assam and Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya, they said.

The cost for the Ring Road project was estimated at Rs 4,530 crore.

The PM's programme at Mangaldai is scheduled to begin at 11.30 am, the officials said.

The prime minister arrived in Guwahati on Saturday on a two-day visit to Assam and attended the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika.

Later in the day, Modi will leave for Numaligarh in Golaghat district, where he will inaugurate the newly constructed over Rs 5,000-crore bamboo-based ethanol plant with a capacity of 50 KTPA fuel-grade ethanol, the officials said.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the Rs 7,230 crore Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit, which will produce 360 KTPA propylene, expected to give a big boost to the entire plastic value chain, they said.

The programme at Numaligarh is scheduled to begin at 2.15 pm.

Modi will also address public rallies at Mangaldai and Numaligarh.

The PM will leave for Kolkata from the Jorhat airport on Sunday evening. PTI

