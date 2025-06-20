Over 5,000 foreign social media accounts promoting Assam Congress: Sarma

Guwahati, Jun 20 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday alleged that over 5,000 social media accounts, mostly operated from Islamic countries, have become active in favour of the Assam Congress.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma claimed that these accounts—originating from 47 countries, with the highest numbers from Bangladesh and Pakistan—have been focusing exclusively on the activities of a particular Assam Congress leader and the party’s state unit pages over the past month.

"It is surprising that they do not comment on or like posts by Rahul Gandhi or even the Indian National Congress. They are only focused on a particular leader and the Assam Congress," Sarma said.

Besides Assam, they post Islamic fundamentalist content, including pro-Palestine, Iran and Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Prof Md Yunus.

Though the CM did not name the leader, he appeared to be referring to Gaurav Gogoi, who was appointed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president in May last week.

Sarma remarked, "They are not concerned with the change in the party’s leadership, but this development has taken place in the last month." ''For the first time, there is so much foreign involvement in Assam politics in the run-up to the 2026 assembly elections'', he said.

The CM said the central government has been apprised of the issue, calling it a matter of "national security". PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)