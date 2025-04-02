How Mozumdar's arrest became a moment of reckoning for Assam journalists

The irony was not lost on anyone. The Guwahati Press Club in Assam is always a bustling space. Politicians, writers, artists, and activists frequently visit in groups, engaging with journalists, posing for photographs, and ensuring that at least one media outlet highlights the issues they wish to communicate to the public.

But on Sunday (March 30), the journalists themselves wanted to send their message to the world: "Don't curtail our freedom of speech using state machinery."

As many as 150 reporters, editors and photojournalists had gathered at the Guwahati Press Club to discuss ways to protect journalists' interests while on duty.

Arrest of Assam journalist

The meeting was called in the backdrop of the arrest of Dilawar Hussain Mozumdar, a reporter with Assam-based news portal The CrossCurrent.

While Mozumdar was first arrested by Assam Police on March 26 on the basis of a case filed by the managing director of the Assam Co-operative Apex Bank, whom he had questioned about alleged irregularities, he was released later, but only to be arrested again on March 27.

He was arrested the second time on the basis of a complaint filed by a security guard at the bank, alleging crimination intimidation and violation of the SC/ST Act by Mozumdar.

Himanta Sarma’s remark

While Mozumdar’s arrest left the journalistic community in Assam shocked, what was more appalling was the statement by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissing him as a true-blue journalist and asserting that the state government does not recognise people working for news portals as journalists.

Alluding to Sarma’s comment on online journalists at Sunday’s gathering, senior journalist Sabita Lahkar expressed uncertainty about her status as a journalist.

“I don't know if I am a journalist or not, and it's for you (her fellow journalists) to decide," she said. There may have been no need for Lahkar, given her extensive body of work, or for any journalist to question this, but the issue of "who qualifies as a journalist" emerged repeatedly in the discussion.

Did Mozumder rile up CM?

Mozumder faced several charges, including violating the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He was arrested the first time after he covered a protest at the premises of Assam Co-Operative Apex Bank, Guwahati, on March 25. The protest was against an alleged recruitment scam.

Critics of Sarma suggested that Mozumder's coverage of the protest antagonised the Chief Minister since he is the director of the bank, and fellow BJP MLA Biswajit Phukon serves as its chairperson. Additionally, The CrossCurrent has previously reported on land scams allegedly involving Sarma’s family.

Many journalists and observers allege that the CM does not appreciate being questioned by the media. He has been accused of suppressing press freedom by enticing, intimidating, or antagonising journalists.

Support for Mozumder

The news of the arrest of Mozumder spread rapidly, prompting his colleagues to speak against the "dictatorial regime" of Chief Minister Sarma. They took to the streets, formed a human chain, and gathered outside the police station where the scribe was being held.

Their sole demand was clear: "Release Majumder, who was wrongfully arrested for performing his journalistic duty."

It was a moment of reckoning for the journalistic community – a declaration of "No more silence." The protest was successful, and after five days in custody, Mozumder was released from jail on Saturday (March 29). A court in Guwahati ruled that the journalist's arrest was “not justified” and granted him bail.

Unprecedented gesture

The protest, held in Guwahati and other parts of Assam, is unprecedented not only for the state but also for India. While the journalism community in Assam has historically maintained a level of unity despite differences, this open display of solidarity was witnessed by many and helped garner support from journalistic organisations across the country.

"The protest by the journalists reignited hope in our hearts that a more rigorous and fearless form of journalism will be practiced in Assam. That would serve as the biggest safety net for us," Arup Shandilya, a senior reporter from Guwahati, told The Federal.

Shandilya, who has been reporting for two decades, noted that Assamese print media has often published anti-government stories despite facing political backlash. He cited examples of extensive coverage on issues such as alleged illegal coal mining and the transfer of wild animals from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to Vantara, a private zoo owned by Mukesh Ambani's family in Gujarat. "These reports directly implicate Assam's BJP government, but most reporters and editors did their best to highlight them as much as possible," he added.

Digital media is key

Teresa Rehman, award-winning journalist, author, and founder of ThumbPrint, a news portal, said that the debate over whether digital journalists qualify as true journalists is pointless. She believes that stories from landlocked regions like Northeast India including Assam are now reaching a global audience, thanks to the internet.

"After working in several mainstream media outlets, I launched my own website to share the stories I want to tell. I created my own platform, and this has been made possible by the digitalisation of journalism propelled by technologies," Rehman said.

Can journalists own businesses?

While dismissing Mozumder’s credentials as a journalist, Sarma had also pointed out that he, in fact, was a “businessman” as he owned “four-five dumpers”. When asked if journalists in Assam, who often receive very low salaries, can also own businesses or engage in other professions, Umanand Jaiswal, a senior journalist from The Telegraph, said it is fine until it doesn’t come in the way of journalistic ethics.

“There should be no problem if a journalist is legally earning a livelihood through other work. However, it should not come at the expense of journalism, nor should there be any conflict of interest. The journalist should not use their position to gain an advantage over their adversaries," he said.

‘Harassed for being a Muslim’

Many journalists believe that Mozumder was targeted by the Sarma-led government because he is a Muslim.

"Our Chief Minister, unfortunately, follows the Sangh and BJP's politics of targeting and marginalising Muslims. There is little doubt that Mozumder was arrested, harassed, and defamed not only for doing his job as a journalist but also because he is a Muslim," said a political reporter who wished to remain anonymous.

Sushanta Talukdar, another senior journalist and founding editor of the online magazine NEZINE, expressed concerns about rural journalists who work under tremendous difficulties. "We should stand behind them with strong support," Talukdar said.

During a more than two-hour discussion at the Guwahati Press Club, many suggestions were made, including the establishment of a legal cell, a helpline number, and a press guild.

Journos as victims

Mozumder, the man at the centre of the storm, expressed his gratitude to all his colleagues, especially the younger members, as well as the civil society at large who stood by him. He raised an important question: "When journalists are victimised or attacked by an individual or an institution, we can seek help from the government. However, who will help us when the government itself becomes the aggressor?"

In response, his colleagues referred to "aain (the law of the land)."

"We respect and follow the law, but if that law is abused by those in power, what will happen to us? In such a situation, we need to protest democratically, just as you all did recently," Mozumder added.

The discussion prompted further questions, and the answers may be found in the near future. "Our fight is not yet over," Sushmita Goswami, president of the Guwahati Press Club concluded.