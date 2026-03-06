Two IAF pilots killed in Su-30 MKI plane crash in Assam's Karbi Anglong
The IAF expressed sincere condolences on the loss of Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the plane crash
Two pilots were killed in the crash of the Su-30 MKI fighter jet in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, the IAF said on Friday (March 6).
The Su-30MKI, which was on a training mission, crashed in the area of Karbi Anglong, approximately 60 km from Jorhat on Thursday (March 5), the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a brief statement.
"IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences, and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief,” the IAF said in a post on X.
Su-30MKI is a two-seater multirole long-range fighter jet developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi. It is now built under licence by HAL for the IAF.
The IAF operates a fleet of over 260 Su-30MKI jets.
A Sukhoi fighter plane had crashed in Nashik district of Maharashtra in June 2024. Another Sukhoi-30 jet had crashed in January 2023, after taking off from the Gwalior airbase.
(With agency inputs)