What if China stops Brahmaputra water? Himanta calls out Pakistan’s ‘scare tactic’

He claimed that fabricating threats is Pakistan’s latest tactic. Such strategies, according to Sarma, are baseless and intended to deceive people.

In a firm post on X, Sarma put away the statement as “manufactured propaganda” made in response to India’s recent decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sharply criticized Pakistan for attempting to create fear by claiming that China could block the Brahmaputra River’s flow into India.

What If China Stops Brahmaputra Water to India?A Response to Pakistan’s New Scare NarrativeAfter India decisively moved away from the outdated Indus Waters Treaty, Pakistan is now spinning another manufactured threat:“What if China stops the Brahmaputra’s water to India?”…

‘River grows here’

Sarma stated that India does not rely on China for the Brahmaputra River water. Instead, it is a river that “grows in India”.

He said only roughly 30–35 per cent of the water in the Brahmaputra originates in China, primarily from glacial melt in the Tibet Autonomous Region. The remaining 65–70 per cent is generated in India, mostly in the North East, by intense monsoon rains.

With heavy rainfall and tributaries like the Subansiri, Lohit, Kameng, and Manas, states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, and Meghalaya make substantial contributions. The river’s power is based on Indian territory, regardless of China getting involved.

“The Brahmaputra is not a river India depends on upstream — it is a rain-fed Indian river system, strengthened after entering Indian territory,” said Sarma.

Flipping the fear

Sarma flipped Pakistan’s claim entirely. He said if China did try to limit Brahmaputra’s flow, it might actually help Assam by reducing the intensity of floods during the monsoon. Every year, Assam suffers from severe flooding caused by overflowing rivers during heavy rains.

Treaty frustration

Sarma also claimed that Pakistan’s statement was the result of their frustration at India’s suspension of the long-standing Indus Waters Treaty.

India permitted Pakistan to use about 80 per cent of the waters in the Indus River system for more than 74 years. Since that agreement has been put on hold because of escalating tensions and recent acts of terrorism, Pakistan appears to be using other stories, such as the Brahmaputra.

He called India’s decision on water treaties as fair and long overdue, while criticizing Pakistan’s action as an emotional, unscientific response and a scare tactic.

Nature favours India

Sarma strongly mentioned India’s natural strength when it comes to the Brahmaputra. He explained that the river’s real volume and force are a result of India’s geography, monsoon system, and network of strong tributaries.

“Brahmaputra is not controlled by a single source — it is powered by our geography, our monsoon, and our civilisational resilience,” said Sarma.