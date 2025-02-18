‘If Gogoi’s wife has ISI links, why are RAW, IB silent?’ Observers slam ‘witch-hunt’

The BJP’s allegation of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s wife Elizabeth Colbur having an “ISI link” has ignited a political storm in Assam, with politicians and observers viewing it as an act of political vendetta aimed at weakening the party’s prospects in next year’s assembly polls.

Gogoi himself has said as much, asserting that the BJP-led government in Assam was free to conduct any inquiry, and that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken such a desperate step fearing that he will lose his chair after the 2026 state elections.

FIR lodged

The Assam Cabinet on February 16 directed the state police to conduct an investigation into the alleged links between Colbur and a Pakistani official.

Accordingly, the Assam Police lodged an FIR (CID PS Case No 5/2025) against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and unknown others, with charges under sections 48/152/61/197(1) BNS, 2023 read with Sec 13(1) UA(P) Act.

According to Sarma, Colbur was an integral part of an organization founded by Sheikh that works in the field of climate change policy.

Sarma’s statement

Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting on Sunday (February 16), Sarma announced the decision citing concerns over “national security” and “foreign interference in Indian affairs”. Sarma stated that recent reports and social media activity have brought to light comments made by Sheikh, allegedly aimed at disrupting communal harmony in Assam.

“Ali Sheikh has a history of making statements on India’s internal and parliamentary affairs, raising serious concerns about his intentions. He holds strong connections with the Pakistani government, having served in advisory positions and committees formed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. His involvement in Assam’s political discourse is alarming, given Pakistan’s historical attempts to destabilize the region,” Sarma said.

ISI hotspot

According to Sarma, a deeper examination of Sheikh’s social media activity revealed his association with Elizabeth Colbur, a British citizen and Gogoi’s spouse.

“Sheikh is not only connected to the Pakistani government but also founded Lead Pakistan, an organization working in climate change policy. Colbur was an integral part of this organization. Given Assam’s history as a hotspot for ISI-sponsored activities, heightened vigilance is necessary,” Sarma added.

‘Why did RAW, IB remain silent?’

Speaking to The Federal, former Assam DGP Harekrishna Deka dismissed the allegations against Colbur as a “politically motivated witch-hunt ahead of the 2026 elections”. He questioned why Indian intelligence agencies, including the RAW and IB, had remained silent for years if the accusations held any merit.

“If a prominent Opposition leader’s wife had ties to an agency connected to Pakistan, wouldn’t our intelligence agencies have investigated it long ago? If such a serious security threat went unnoticed for years, it would be a massive failure on their part,” Deka asserted.

He argued that it was highly unlikely for any Indian politician’s spouse to maintain such links without scrutiny from national security agencies.

Suspicious timing

Deka further pointed out the suspicious timing of these claims. “The Assam Assembly elections are due in 2026, and suddenly, this propaganda surfaces just in time to influence public perception. This entire episode puts India’s intelligence agencies in a feeble light, suggesting they either ignored a serious threat or that the allegations are baseless,” he argued.

Deka also criticized the political mudslinging, remarking that “one who throws dirt also becomes dirty”.

Congress alleges smear campaign

The former top cop’s comments add to the growing debate over whether the allegations against Colbur are politically motivated or have any factual basis.

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Borah has accused Sarma of orchestrating a political smear campaign against Gogoi ahead of the elections. He claimed that Sarma’s allegations against Colbur were an attempt to tarnish the party’s clean image and that he had overstepped the boundaries of his political authority.

“By making these accusations, the chief minister is questioning the credibility of agencies such as RAW and other intelligence bodies,” Borah asserted too. “His statements amount to unnecessary interference in the affairs of the Union Home and External Affairs Ministries.”

Why Sarma and not MEA?

Borah further argued that had the allegation been legitimate, it should have been made by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Home Ministry, or intelligence agencies such as RAW and IB, not by a state chief minister.

“It is surprising that Sarma, despite apparently having incriminating documents, remained silent for a decade. If there was any truth to his claims, why didn’t he raise the issue in 2014 or 2015? Why now, just before the 2026 elections?” he demanded.

Political insecurity?

The Congress leader suggested that Sarma’s sudden accusations stem from political insecurity. “Since he failed to stop Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat in the previous elections, he fears a repeat in 2026. This propaganda is a desperate attempt to discredit Gogoi and the Congress,” he asserted.

Echoing a similar tune, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “The CM and the BJP have begun an atrocious smear campaign targeting Gaurav Gogoi. This is character assassination of the worst type. Legal action is being initiated right away.”

2024 loss

Ramesh added that the “smear campaign is because Gaurav Gogoi won the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat in June 2024 despite the chief minister and other ministers camping in Jorhat and campaigning against him. It is also because the Jorhat MP has been in the forefront, revealing the blatant corruption and black deeds of the Assam chief minister”.

“The CM — like his supreme leader (Narendra Modi) in New Delhi — is a master of defamation, distortion, and diversion. He is trying desperately to get the minds of the people of Assam away from his failures and false claims. But in about 12 months, the people of Assam will make him a ‘former CM’ and make his party sit in the Opposition,” he added.