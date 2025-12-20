Eight elephants killed after being hit by Rajdhani Express in Assam

Eight elephants were killed and one sustained injuries after a herd was struck by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Assam’s Hojai district during the early hours of Saturday (December 20), a forest official said.

Also Read: Elephants die on 'killer tracks' as Railways drag feet to install 'Gajraj'

The collision is reported to have occurred at around 2.17 am at Changjurai along the Jamunamukh-Kampur railway section, a stretch known for frequent wildlife crossings.

No passengers injured

The impact of the crash also led to the derailment of the train’s engine and five coaches.

Despite the severity of the crash, no passengers were reported injured, according to a spokesperson from the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

Also Read: Elephant’s wellbeing above humans’ right for religious use: Bombay HC

Nagaon divisional forest officer Suhash Kadam told PTI that the incident occurred at Changjurai area of Hojai district. Kadam and other forest officials have reached the site. He said that an investigation into the incident has begun and that they are coordinating with railway authorities.

Trains diverted

Trains scheduled to pass through the affected Jamunamukh-Kampur section have been diverted through the UP line, and restoration work is underway, he added.

The Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express connects Mizoram's Sairang (near Aizawl) to Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi).

Also Read: Kerala temples switch to lifelike robotic elephants from real ones

Authorities are reviewing potential safety measures to prevent future incidents as they work to balance transportation needs with wildlife conservation.

(With agency inputs)











