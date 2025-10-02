'Modern Assam result of centuries of social, economic, political changes'

In a conversation with The Federal, historian Arupjyoti Saikia unpacks Assam’s complex migration history, tracing the waves of settlers from colonial tea labourers to refugees during the Bangladesh Liberation War (1971), and examines how contemporary politics has transformed these historical movements into fears of “outsiders.”

Edited excerpts:

How did migration shape Assam during the British colonial period?

To understand migration into Assam during the British era, we need a deeper perspective. Broadly, it occurred in two phases: the late 19th century and much of the 20th century. The first major wave involved workers recruited to work in British tea plantations, primarily from poorer regions across British India — what is now Bangladesh, northern, central, and southern India. These workers came to earn a livelihood, and the substantial majority stayed, becoming part of Assam’s cultural, economic, and social fabric.

Alongside labourers, small numbers of missionaries, officials, and merchants arrived, mainly from Bengal and northwestern India. Their contribution was significant in shaping Assam’s economic and cultural development. Statistical records from the 19th century are limited, but it is clear that migration was extensive, yet mostly assimilative and non-disruptive.

Did early migrants face tensions with local populations?

In the 19th century, tensions were minimal and mostly economic rather than cultural or religious. Conflicts occurred occasionally between local producers and migrant merchants over profit or trust, but they were isolated and limited. The overall process was dynamic, with migrants moving freely, aided by new infrastructure such as steamers and railways. Local people adapted, and there was no structured outsider-insider conflict at this time.

When did religion begin to play a role in migration conflicts?

Religious dimensions emerged gradually in the early 20th century. Initially, migration was primarily economic, but by the 1940s, political developments such as the rise of the Muslim League and the approach of Partition began to formalise divisions. Some migrants, particularly Muslims, were increasingly viewed in relation to an emerging Pakistan, while Hindus were associated with India. This period marked the beginning of religion becoming a factor in local anxieties over migration.

How did migration patterns change after 1947?

After the Partition, migration shifted significantly. Many Hindus from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) moved into Assam, often fleeing persecution or seeking better economic opportunities. Some Muslims also moved briefly but returned due to land rights or other challenges. Migration continued in three waves — between 1947 and the 1970s — driven by political, economic, and social factors.

What happened during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971?

The 1971 Bangladesh war caused a sudden influx of refugees, primarily Hindus, into Assam, West Bengal, and Tripura. Many fled atrocities by the Pakistani Army. The scale was enormous — at times, nearly 1,800 people were arriving per hour. While some refugees stayed in camps, most integrated into local communities. The Indian government, led by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi, personally monitored the situation, recognising its extraordinary political and cultural implications.

Did migration after 1971 continue at the same scale?

No, migration of this magnitude largely ended by the mid-1970s. Smaller movements continued, but nothing compared to the earlier waves. Economic opportunities and legal frameworks, including tenancy reforms in Assam, shaped settlement patterns for migrants who stayed, particularly sharecroppers. By 1975, the large-scale migrations that had defined Assam’s modern demographic landscape were effectively over.

How did political narratives about “outsiders” evolve?

Over the last 50 years, political rhetoric in Assam and elsewhere has emphasised the fear of Muslim “infiltrators,” even though large-scale migration stopped decades ago. Terms like “termites” have been used to describe the migrants, primarily to consolidate political support. These narratives often ignore historical context and actual demographic data, turning migration into a tool for electoral politics rather than reflecting the ongoing reality.

What is the broader takeaway about Assam’s migration history?

Modern Assam is the result of centuries of social, economic, and political transformations, with migration as a central force. Early migrations, particularly of Bengali Muslims and Hindus, shaped the economy and society, while contemporary politics has amplified fears about outsiders without evidence of continuing large-scale migration. Understanding this history is key to separating myth from reality in Assam’s ongoing debates.

