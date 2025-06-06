Assam floods affect 5.6 lakh; wildlife reserves under threat

Guwahati/Morigaon, Jun 6 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam continued to be critical with over 5.6 lakh people reeling under the deluge in 16 districts, an official bulletin said on Friday.

The toll in this year’s floods and landslides stands at 21, with two more deaths reported on Thursday.

Wildlife has also been affected with nearly 70 per cent of the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district facing inundation, an official said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, has forecast thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in 18 districts of the state for Friday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be visiting the Barak Valley for the second day this week to take stock of the situation, with three districts of this southern part of the state among the worst affected.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said 57 revenue circles and 1,406 villages in 16 districts are under flood waters, affecting 5,61,644 people.

More than 41,000 displaced people are taking shelter in 175 relief camps, while another 210 relief distribution centres are also operational, it said.

The SDRF has been conducting evacuation operations in Sribhumi district since morning, ASDMA said.

The bulletin said 3,348 people in two districts remained affected by “urban flood”.

The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has been severely affected by waters of Brahmaputra and Kopili rivers, the official said.

The floods have forced rhinos and other wildlife to seek higher ground for shelter. The forest department has taken measures to protect the animals, including providing food and ensuring that poachers do not take advantage of the situation, he said.

Patrolling in the sanctuary, particularly at night, has been increased and boats are being used to monitor forest camps, he said.

Some departmental elephants have been relocated to Burha Mayong hills to ensure their safety due to the rising floodwaters, the official said.

The rising waters of the Brahmaputra and Kohora have inundated vast tracts of the Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, another official had said on Thursday. PTI

