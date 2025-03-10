Assam now one of best fiscally-managed states in India: Himanta

Guwahati, Mar 10 (PTI) Asserting that Assam is now one of the best fiscally-managed states in the country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said it was on its way to becoming a 'net contributor' with a GSDP growth higher than the national average.

Addressing a press conference after Finance Minister Ajanta Neog presented the state budget, Sarma said the total expenditure of the state is expected to cross Rs 1.75 lakh crore in 2024-25, which is a great leap from the expenditure of just over Rs 41,000 crore in 2015-16.

Neog presented a Rs 2.63 lakh crore budget for the 2025-26 fiscal, with a deficit of Rs 620.27 crore, the last full budget before the assembly polls in 2026.

"This budget has the future roadmap for Assam. There is no new tax imposed, rather relief to some sectors has been continued," the chief minister said.

"When elections come, political parties present budgets that are beneficiary-driven. We are continuing with our efforts to empower the poor and middle class, but at the same time we have not deviated from our commitment to make Assam among the front-ranking states," he added.

Sarma said the state's GSDP grew 13 per cent last fiscal, compared to the average national GSDP growth of 10 per cent.

Assam is also among the lowest-ranked states in the country in debt-to-GSDP ratio, he said.

"We are now becoming a net contributing state," the CM said.

Sarma said the government is working to create a robust resource base for the future, with the net worth of the state being approximately Rs 60,000 crore, taking into account its various investments, like asset value of public sector enterprises and allocations to different funds.

He said the state was targeting to increase the number of beneficiaries to 37 lakh in the 'Orunudoi' scheme, under which Rs 1,250 is credited to the bank accounts of women every month.

"State elections are likely to be announced in February next year and it could lead to confusion over the release of monthly Orunudoi instalments till May. If needed, we will release funds for four months in February itself," he said, as the model code of conduct would be applicable till May when the government formation process is expected to be completed.

About 30 lakh women will receive Rs 10,000 each under Mukhya Matri Mahila Udyamita Asoni (MMMUA), which will be rolled out on April 1, while beneficiaries under the ‘Nijut Moina’ scheme, which provides financial assistance to girl students from higher secondary to post-graduate level, will nearly double, Sarma said.

Research scholars will henceforth receive Rs 25,000 per month, with the amount going up to Rs 50,000 monthly for 'divyangs', he said.

Schools and colleges established before 2006 will be provincialised, with concessions in eligibility criteria to be given to institutions in Sixth Scheduled and backward areas, he added.

"The 'Jibon Prerana' scheme under which youths will receive Rs 2,500 per month for a year after graduation is in line with our commitment to the youth," the CM said, adding that 40,000 new appointment letters will be distributed in October which will take the number of jobs given by his government to 1.60 lakh.

Providing non-essential food items at a subsidized rate for ration card holders, Old Pension Scheme for state employees who joined before 2005, cashless health service for government employees as well as employees under government societies like NHM and Sarba Siksha Abhiyan, increase in honorarium of ASHA, Anganwadi and mid-day meal workers are other highlights of the budget, Sarma said.

The provision of the state government paying additional money for procurement of paddy and mustard seeds from farmers over and above the Centre's fixed minimum support price will greatly benefit the people, he maintained.

The budgetary provisions for mitigating man-elephant conflicts, implementation of several recommendations of a high-level committee on clause 6 of the Assam Accord and survey of char areas are important announcements, the chief minister added.

As per the high-level committee’s recommendation, legislation drafting is under process allowing the sale and purchase of land under select revenue circles only among ‘indigenous people’, he said.

In the case of 'char' (riverine) areas, only a survey of such land will be done now and settlement in these parts will be given after due consultation with stakeholders, he added.

The state will have its own OTT platform showcasing its cultural richness, he said. PTI

