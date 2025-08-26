Assam eviction drives and migrant row spark political unity push: Capital Beat

The Federal’s Capital Beat discussion on YouTube brought together Parit Malakar, president of the Assam Civil Society, Samir K Purkayastha, Associate Editor with The Federal, and academic Prasenjit Biswas to examine the contentious issue of illegal migrants and eviction drives in Assam.

The debate highlighted how the narrative has intensified under Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, raising concerns over polarisation, due process, and opposition unity.

The conversation began with the context of large-scale eviction drives across Assam, officially justified on the grounds of encroachment of forest and government lands. Critics argue these drives are closely tied to electoral politics and the long-standing issue of illegal migration from Bangladesh. Sarma has consistently targeted those he accuses of supporting “illegal infiltrators,” even linking prominent figures like Syeda Hameed to the controversy.

Assam accord and legacy

Malakar recalled that the issue of foreign nationals has been central to Assam’s politics for decades, surfacing during every election cycle. He traced the history back to the Assam Movement and the subsequent Assam Accord signed in 1985 by Rajiv Gandhi, which mandated the detection and deportation of those who entered Assam after March 24, 1971.

He said successive governments, including the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and later the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have used the issue politically while failing to implement durable solutions. Floods and erosion across Assam often displace families, forcing them to resettle elsewhere, further complicating the encroachment narrative.

Malakar stressed that eviction processes must comply with due process of law as directed by the Supreme Court. Instead, he alleged that “they are not following the due process of law while evicting people,” which has led to repeated interventions from the judiciary.

NRC and unfinished process

Purkayastha drew attention to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), a massive identification exercise concluded in 2019. The process excluded 19 lakh people who could not establish Indian citizenship with sufficient documentation. He argued that rather than building on this legal framework, the current government is reviving new controversies.

He maintained that if the state were sincere about resolving the migrant issue, it should complete the NRC process by issuing necessary documentation and allowing affected persons to appeal before tribunals and courts. Deportation, he pointed out, can only be pursued through judicially verified cases of illegal migration.

Instead, Purkayastha observed, the state has shifted focus to politically charged eviction drives and polarizing narratives. He noted that Sarma has extended this rhetoric even to areas like Margherita in Upper Assam, where migrant Muslim populations are negligible, raising questions about the broader political intent.

Population data

Discussing demographic trends, Purkayastha said available census data does not indicate abnormal growth in Assam’s Muslim population that would suggest large-scale infiltration in recent decades. He explained that spikes in population were historically visible during specific periods, such as after Partition and the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

By contrast, data since the 1980s shows a stabilizing trend, with Muslim population growth of less than 10% over 60 years. He stated that while some infiltration is inevitable across the porous border, the figures do not support alarmist claims.

He also pointed out the contradiction in the government’s approach, citing instances where Bengali Hindu migrants were accorded hospitality and legitimacy, even as others faced eviction. He argued that land acquired through evictions may ultimately be transferred to corporate entities, while polarization narratives are deployed to consolidate political support.

Divisive politics

Prasenjit Biswas emphasized the social psychology underpinning the current eviction campaign. He said a section of society takes “a virile pleasure by seeing children, women, and other distressed people thrown out of their homes,” and that this sentiment is amplified through social media echo chambers.

He warned that these narratives generalize communities and fuel Islamophobia, despite the Border Security Force maintaining a fortified presence along Assam’s borders. Biswas stressed that Assam’s culture historically synthesized diverse communities, including Assamese, Bengali, tribal, Hindu, and Muslim populations.

He observed that divisive politics overlooks this reality of cultural harmony, which has been nurtured for decades by figures in literature, music, and social reform. “No force in Assam can ever break this bond,” he remarked.

Efforts to build unity

Malakar later revealed that civil society groups have been working actively to unite opposition forces. A six-member committee, including public intellectuals such as Hiren Gohain and Harekrishna Deka, has engaged political parties and organized citizens’ conventions. A major convention in Guwahati in July drew participation from over 1,200 people across the state, along with opposition leaders and activists such as Yogendra Yadav.

These initiatives, Malakar said, aim to forge a broad-based alliance between political parties, civil society organizations, and citizens to resist divisive politics. He noted that “mainstream Assamese people are not swayed by this divisive campaign” and credited minority Muslim communities for exercising restraint despite provocation.

Political realignments

The discussion also touched on the evolving role of the Congress under new state chief Gaurav Gogoi. While organizational challenges remain, the party has begun mobilizing large rallies, indicating attempts to rebuild its base. Opposition leaders are exploring seat-sharing arrangements, though differences persist among alliance partners.

Purkayastha acknowledged that BJP’s dominance in Assam has been bolstered by the defection of former Congress leaders, but suggested that growing anti-incumbency and allegations of corruption against the chief minister and his family could reshape the political landscape.

Biswas concluded that while Sarma’s rhetoric may deepen divisions, it is also fostering unity among marginalized communities, indigenous groups, and opposition forces. This, he argued, reflects a reversal of intended outcomes, as polarization is met with cultural solidarity and political resistance.

