Assam tea workers' wages meagre, welfare schemes poorly implemented: CAG report

A recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report indicates that tea garden workers in Assam receive "meager" wages, with "several shortcomings and areas of concern" in the enforcement of labor laws and worker welfare provisions.

It also found the state government’s intervention in fixing wages as per the Minimum Wage Act (MW Act) “insufficient”, noting that efforts to improve the lives of the workers have “fallen short” of making any substantial change.

Low income

The performance audit on ‘Implementation of Schemes for Welfare of Tea Tribe’ for the period 2015-16 to 2020-21 maintained that low income and lack of education have been major barriers to the overall development of the workers in the state.

The audit was performed in four zones – Cachar, Dibrugarh, Nagaon and Sonitpur. There are 390 tea estates in the four sampled zones, of which 40 estates (10 per cent) were selected based on the size of the plantations and number of workers employed.

Apart from scrutiny of records, the exercise included interviews of 590 workers in the selected estates.

The report said the Tea Tribes Welfare Department (TTWD) tried to address the issues of the workers, but without basic socio-economic data, and their initiatives were implemented “haphazardly”.

Meagre wages

“The wages the workers received in the tea estates were meagre,” the report said, pointing out that the Assam government did not fix the minimum pay as per the MW Act, 1948.

It also said that workers were not a part of scheduled employments notified by the state government, as a result of which they do not get benefits of minimum wage standard and variable dearness allowance.

The secretary, Labour and Welfare Department, informed the CAG that when the state government came out with initiatives to increase pay as per the MW Act, it got challenged in the court and hence, the wages could not be increased as desired.

Disparity

The report also underlined the disparity of wages among workers of Barak and Brahmaputra Valley, and said the Labour Department “could not provide any justification” for it.

It said workers in the Barak Valley have been receiving “at least 10 per cent lower” wage rates than the Brahmaputra Valley workers, with the government never intervening to address the issue.

