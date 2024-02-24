Assam | Repeal of Muslim Marriage Act first step towards UCC: AIUDF president Ajmal

Guwahati, Feb 24 (PTI) AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal on Saturday claimed that repealing the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935 was the first step towards bringing in the Unified Civil Code (UCC) in Assam but it will sound the death knell of the BJP government in the state.

The Assam cabinet on Friday night gave its nod to repeal the legislation.

''They are trying to provoke the Muslims and polarise voters in their favour,'' Ajmal told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here.

The Dhubri MP said that repealing the Act is the BJP government's first step towards introducing UCC in the state but it will lead to the downfall of the BJP government in Assam.

''We will definitely oppose the repeal of the Act but after the elections. We will keep silent for now'', he added.

Referring to the one-time compensation of Rs two lakh to be provided to Muslim Marriage Registrars for their rehabilitation after the Act is repealed, Ajmal said the Qazis are not beggars.

"Through the media, I request them not to accept a single paisa from the government," he said.

Regarding the opposition bloc INDIA for the Lok Sabha polls, the AIUDF chief said that it will pose a tough challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and NDA.

"Our party will support the Alliance after winning three seats in the polls," he said.

The “obsolete pre-independence” era Act Act was repealed in a bid to end child marriages, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. ''This Act contained provisions allowing marriage registration even if the bride and groom had not reached the legal ages of 18 and 21, as required by law,” Sarma posted on X. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)