Assam makes NRC application must for new Aadhaar applicants

Guwahati, Sep 7 (PTI) All new applicants for Aadhaar cards in Assam need to submit their NRC application receipt number (ARN), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

A detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) will be prepared for the purpose and this will be implemented from October 1, he said.

The submission of the application receipt number of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will stop the "influx of illegal foreigners" and the state government will be ''very strict" in issuing Aadhaar cards, he said.

''Applications for Aadhaar cards are more than the population...It indicates that there are doubtful citizens and we have decided that new applicants will have to submit their NRC application receipt number (ARN)," the chief minister said at a press conference here.

He also said, "It will not be easy to get Aadhaar in Assam and hopefully, other states will also be strict in issuing Aadhaar cards." The submission of the ARN will not be applicable to the 9.55 lakh people whose biometrics were locked during the NRC process, and they will get their cards,Sarma said.

It will also not be applicable in the tea garden areas as many have not got their Aadhaar cards due to some practical difficulties like non-availability of adequate biometric machines, the CM said.

Sarma pointed out that four districts have reported "more applications for Aadhaar cards than their total projected population".

"These districts are Barpeta with 103.74 per cent, Dhubri with 103 per cent, and both Morigaon and Nagaon with 101 per cent," he said.

According to him, the Centre has given the right to the state governments to decide on whether an Aadhaar card can be issued to an individual or not.

''In Assam, we have decided that Aadhaar cards will be issued to new applicants only after a no objection certificate is given by the district commissioner concerned. Such certificates will be issused after minutely examining all aspects. If the applicant has the NRC ARN, it becomes clear that he was in the state before 2014," Sarma said.

The chief minister said his government will "intensify the process of identification of illegal foreigners as several Bangladeshis were apprehended in the last two months and handed over to the authorities of the neighbouring country".

Recent reports indicate an "increase in the number of illegal immigrants being detected, necessitating intensified efforts across the state to proactively curb the movement of illegal migrants while also taking steps to repatriate these individuals", he pointed out.

Sarma said border surveillance and patrolling will be strengthened in areas under the jurisdiction of border outposts to detect and prevent illegal border crossings.

Stronger coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) and other central agencies will be established to facilitate seamless information sharing and joint operations for enhanced border security, he said. PTI

