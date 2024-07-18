Assam: Hmar student body alleges 3 village volunteers killed in 'fake' encounter

Assam Police's claim of gunning down three Hmar militants in an early morning encounter in Cachar district on Wednesday (July 17) came under a cloud after tribal groups raised questions about the circumstances that led to the killings.

The Hmar Inpui, the apex body of the Hmar tribe, and Hmar Students' Association (HSA) in separate statements demanded an urgent and impartial investigation into the circumstances leading to the deaths.

'Taken to undisclosed location, brutally shot dead'

The Hmar Students’ Association in its statement issued from its joint headquarters in Delhi “unequivocally condemned the brutal custodial deaths of Lallungawi Hmar, Lalbiekkung Hmar, and Joshua at the hands of the Assam police”.



The statement said that the three youth were village volunteers and not militants as stated by the police, who “valiantly defended the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar villages against the Meitei militants”, and that they were taken into custody by the Assam state police on the afternoon of July 16, 2024 at the Kachudharam Police Station.

“They were arbitrarily detained, taken to an undisclosed location, and brutally shot dead under circumstances that defy all principles of justice and human rights,” said the statement.

What the viral video shows?

The statement further said that the police’s claim of an encounter was riddled with inconsistencies and contradicted by compelling video evidence which exposed the fabricated nature of their account. It said that such acts of extrajudicial killings not only undermine the sanctity of human life but also erode the trust in our law enforcement agencies.



In the viral video it alluded to, police were seen detaining the three from an autorickshaw. In another video, one of the "arrestees" was seen taken into an undisclosed wooded area with his hands tied behind by the police.

The authenticity of the videos shared by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) in its media WhatsApp group is not independently verified by The Federal.

The Cachar district of Assam is close to Manipur's Jiribam, the latest hotspot in the ongoing Meitei-Kuki ethnic strife.

The Hmar student body called for an urgent and impartial investigation into the circumstances leading to the deaths of the three Hmar youngsters, and urged the National Human Rights Commission and relevant authorities to ensure that those responsible for these heinous acts were swiftly brought to justice through a fair trial and appropriate legal proceedings.

It also said that it was imperative that the victims’ families received justice and adequate compensation for their irreparable loss.

Police version

Earlier on July 17, the Assam police said that at least three suspected Hmar militants were killed, and three police personnel were injured in a fierce encounter in Cachar district of Assam on Wednesday (July 17).

"In an early morning operation, @cacharpolice killed 3 Hmar militants from Assam and neighbouring Manipur. Police also seized 2 AK rifles, 1 other rifle and 1 pistol," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X.